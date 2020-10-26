The Fayette County Election Bureau is issuing letters to voters whose mail-in or absentee ballots will not be accepted due to errors they’ve made filling out the declaration portion.
The letter will include instructions about how to fix any problems, officials said.
Some voters have not signed the declaration, written in a date of birth instead of the day when the ballot was prepared, not printed their name or filled out an address, election bureau personnel said.
If those mistakes are not corrected, the ballot cannot cannot be processed and will not be counted.
Only voters who have made errors to the declaration will receive letters, which should come in the mail this week, according to county officials. Those voters can come to the election bureau until 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to correct the problems.
The Fayette County Election Bureau is located at 22 East Main Street in Uniontown and is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To make corrections, the voter must bring their identification.
They will not be permitted to open the ballot envelope, nor will they be allowed to complete a different ballot.
Alternatively, anyone who made mistakes on their voter declaration on the back of the outer return envelope may still vote in person at their polling place on Nov. 3 by provisional ballot.
County officials urged all voters to check their mail-in and absentee ballots for complete accuracy heading into Election Day.
For more information, call the Fayette County Election Bureau at 724-430-1289.
