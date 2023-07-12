Vouchers for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) will be available in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties for individuals who will be 60 or older by Dec. 31.
The program is a cooperative effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging and senior community centers.
There will be in-person distribution of vouchers at local senior community centers. Eligible seniors will be given five $10 vouchers for use at local farmers’ markets. Participating farmers’ markets can be found on the FMNP app, or at pafmnp.org.
To be eligible, individuals’ annual income must be at or below $26,973, or $36,482 for a two-person household.
Those interested can also fill out an application to have the vouchers mailed. Applications are available at senior centers, Area Agency on Aging offices and at swpa-aaa.org.
Seniors living in nursing or residential facilities are not eligible.
Distribution dates in Fayette County will be: Uniontown Adult Recreation Center, from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 14; Connellsville Senior Center, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m. on July 17; Fairchance Senior High Rise, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on July 17; Masontown Senior Center, from 9 a.m. to noon on July 17; Maple Gardens, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on July 18; Point Marion American Legion, from 11 a.m. to noon on July 18; Fairchance Center In The Bank, from 10 a.m. to noon on July 21; Meadow Heights, from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on July 25; Mountain Citizens Action Group, from 10 a.m. to noon on July 27; Smithfield Satellite Center, from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 27; Bullskin Township satellite center, 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 8; Beeson Court Apartments, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 9; Heritage Apartments, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 9; and Poplar Lane Apartments, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Distribution dates at Greene County senior centers will be: Mt. Morris Satellite, 10 to 11 a.m. July 12; West Greene Satellite, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 13; Carmichaels Senior Center 10 to 11 a.m. July 17; Jefferson Satellite 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 19.
Distribution dates at Washington County senior centers will be: Canonsburg Senior Center, 9 a.m. to noon July 12; Peters Township Satellite, 1 to 3 p.m. July 13; Venetia Satellite, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. July 13; McDonald Cecil Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 14; Beth-Center Senior Center, 9 to 11 a.m. July 17; Chartiers Satellite, 9 to 11 a.m. July 18; Bentleyville Senior Center, noon to 2 p.m. July 19; Burgettstown Senior Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24; Cross Creek Senior Center, noon to 3:30 p.m. July 24; McGuffey Senior Center, 9 a.m. to noon July 25.
