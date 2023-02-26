A West Virginia man died Friday morning after his tractor-trailer overturned in Smithfield.
W.Va. man dies in Smithfield tractor-trailer crash
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
Sunday, February 26, 2023 2:48 AM
David Savage, 64, of Albright, W.Va., was driving north on Route 43 about 9:38 a.m. when he attempted to exit at Big Six Road. State police said he drove on the grass portion of the gore area of the road, overturning on the driver’s side and sliding up the off-ramp. The truck struck a road sign, light post and multiple panels of guard rail.
Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Glenn Smith said Savage was trapped in the truck, and crews had to extricate him.
“There was pretty extensive damage to the truck,” Smith said.
Fayette County Coroner Phillip Reilly said Savage was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 a.m. Reilly said the driver died from head injuries.
He added that Savage was wearing a seat belt.
Smith said the exit ramp was closed for hours, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission responded with its HazMat team to contain a fuel leak from the truck.
Along with Smithfield VFD, police and the Turnpike Commission, Fairchance Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Fayette EMS.
