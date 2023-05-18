A motorist who was driving more than 100 mph in Greene County nearly three years ago when he crashed into another car, killing the other driver, was sentenced Wednesday to serve time in state prison.
Robert Hadley Wyckoff, who pleaded guilty earlier this year in Greene County Court to a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal crash on Sept. 19, 2020, was sentenced by President Judge Lou Dayich to serve 2 ½ to 5 years in prison.
Wyckoff, 39, of Grafton, W.Va., was speeding on Route 21 in Gray Township when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by Brian K. Crile. Crile, 53, of Jefferson, died at the scene, while Wyckoff was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for treatment.
Crile’s aunt, Carol McBride, gave a victim impact statement, describing her nephew as a “kind, decent and honest person” whose death has left a hole in her heart.
“I feel so lost most of the time. I just need to take a moment and think of Brian,” she said. “Mr. Wyckoff needs to be held accountable for his actions.”
She then turned to face Wyckoff and said she didn’t think he was truly remorseful, so she couldn’t forgive him for his actions.
“You’ll never know what you took from us,” she said.
During a brief statement, Wyckoff addressed Crile’s family gathered in the courtroom and apologized, adding that Crile was a friend a coworker.
“There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about what happened,” he said. “I know it’s just an apology, but I hope (the family) can accept it.”
Dayich sentenced Wyckoff in the standard range, and gave him credit for one day served in jail. Wyckoff, who pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge and several summary offenses on Feb. 28, has been free on bond while his case worked its way through the courts.
Police originally charged Wyckoff with driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle while DUI and homicide by vehicle in March 2021. However, Dayich dismissed the DUI and homicide by vehicle while DUI charges during a pre-trial hearing in July 2022.
