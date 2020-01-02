A local state representative said goodbye to his seat in the 58th District before taking a new seat behind the bench.
State Rep. Justin Walsh, R-Rostraver, bid a public farewell to his colleagues in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives after serving in that position since he was elected in 2016.
The district covers part of Westmoreland County, including the City of Monessen; Rostraver, East Huntingdon and South Huntingdon townships; and North Belle Vernon, West Newton, Mount Pleasant and Smithton boroughs.
“With very few exceptions, I have enjoyed every day that I have entered this great hall and every day I’ve stepped into my district office to help the residents of Westmoreland County,” Walsh said.
In the November general election, Walsh was elected to serve as a judge of the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.
He said one of the greatest joys someone entering public service can have is helping others—if it’s something small like getting a resident benefits from a government agency or program or big things like helping to bring hundreds of jobs to the Mon Valley.
“I’ve received as much personal satisfaction from the larger successes as the smaller ones,” Walsh said. “I will miss this the most.”
Walsh took time to thank his colleagues in the house including his friends, local Reps. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, and Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, as well as Rep. Zachary Mako, R-Northampton County, who sat next to Walsh for three years and is currently serving in Afghanistan.
“Please stay safe, and I look forward to when you can return to your legislative duties,” Walsh said.
To the remainder of his colleagues, Walsh said they may not have been able to agree on every issue, but they’ve put their differences aside for the betterment of their districts.
“One of my greatest accomplishments is us working together for the common good,” Walsh said.
He also thanked his office staff for pouring their hearts and souls into helping the constituents and making him look good and also thanked his family for their support and understanding of the schedule of an elected state representative.
He said he’s looking forward to spending more time with them in his new venture where he was sworn in on Dec. 26 in the Westmoreland County Courthouse.
Beth Lechman, the director of the Westmoreland County Election Bureau, said a special election would need to be set by the state House of Representatives to fill Walsh’s seat, but has not received word when that will occur.
