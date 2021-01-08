A Waltersburg man and his brother and nephew were charged state police Thursday after an argument allegedly led one of them to try using a John Deere excavator as a weapon against the others.
William Lee Piccolomini, 42, of Waltersburg and his brother, Mario L. Piccolomini, 52, of Waltersburg, told police they were arguing Thursday over about an ongoing legal battle between them, according to court paperwork.
William Piccolomini said he was operating the excavator at the same time, and that Mario Piccolomini climbed up to the seat and began to hit him, state police reported. After the men were out of the excavator, police alleged, William Piccolomini said his brother picked up a large rock and threw it at his head. He said he dodged the rock and returned to the diver’s seat of the machinery before Mario Piccolomini left.
According to court paperwork, Mario Piccolomini told police William Piccolomini became angry during the argument and swung the bucket of the excavator at him several times while operating it. He reported that William Piccolomini drove the 38,000-pound machine toward him, causing him to fear for his life.
Police said Mario Piccolomini II, 27, of Connellsville, the son of Mario Piccolomini, was also working in the same area. Piccolomini II told police William Piccolomini nearly ran him over with the excavator and almost struck him with the bucket.
William Piccolomini faces charges of two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and one count each of simple assault and harassment. He was released on an unsecured bail of $20,000. Mario Piccolomini and Mario Piccolomini II both face charges of simple assault and harassment. They have unsecured bail amounts of $10,000 each. They all await preliminary hearings on Jan. 26.
