A Monessen man who is wanted in three separate cases in Westmoreland County was charged for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in North Union Township.
State police said Aaron Essley Jackson, 27, of 4th Street fled the scene after allegedly breaking into Shantell Ford’s North Gallatin Avenue home at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Ford reportedly told police she woke up to Jackson screaming at her, and tried to run.
Police alleged Jackson held Ford down, slapped her, punched her several times in the face, threw her on the floor and choked her until she lost consciousness. She ran into the bathroom and tried to hold the door shut, but Jackson broke the door, according to court paperwork. Police said Ford ran into the laundry room and locked the door, but Jackson chased her and broke that door down also.
He reportedly fled when he saw passing cars, and Ford escaped out the window, telling a neighbor to call 911 because Jackson took her phone.
Ford was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS where police observed marks on her neck and swelling on her neck. She was losing consciousness again when first responders arrived on the scene.
Jackson is charged with burglary, strangulation, unlawful restraint and simple assault.
Jackson is also wanted for assaulting a woman, Tomeka Hairston, at the Elks Lodge in Monessen March 8 after harassing her to drop charges against him and his sister for allegedly assaulting her Feb. 14, according to police. In February, he was charged with fleeing police in North Union Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.