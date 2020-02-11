A Monessen man who was wanted for burglary was arrested after allegedly fleeing state police into the woods in North Union Township Saturday night.
A state police trooper spotted Aaron Essley Jackson Jr., 27, of 4th Street getting into a vehicle near 361 North Gallatin Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. and recognized him as having an arrest warrant and a Fayette County bench warrant, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, Trooper Ronald Harris told Jackson he was wanted and under arrest, telling him to put his hands up. Jackson allegedly walked toward Harris, saying, “I know you been looking for me” and then fled on foot into a heavily wooded area, where Harris lost sight of him. The area was snow covered and filled with thorn bushes, so Harris called for backup to assist in the search, and police found him hiding in the woods. Several police officers were scratched by thorn bushes, according to the complaint.
Jackson was charged with escape, two counts of flight to avoid apprehension and seven counts of resisting arrest. He was arraigned early Sunday before on-call Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $20,000.
