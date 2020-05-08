At a special meeting Friday, the Fayette County Prison Board of Directors terminated the employment of a corrections officer.
Following a 50-minute executive session, the board unanimously voted to fire corrections officer Sgt. Jeffrey T. Myers, effective immediately.
Fayette County Sheriff James Custer, chair of the prison board, said Myers was hired at the prison in March 2019 and confirmed he's the son of the prison's warden, Jeffrey N. Myers.
Custer declined to give any details about what led to Meyers' termination as it is a personnel matter.
No other actions were taken during the meeting.
Absent from Friday's meeting were board directors Commissioner Vincent Vicites and District Attorney Richard Bower.
(3) comments
Bower and Vicities puck and choose which meetings to no show. Warden Myers was Vicities hand picked choice. Rumors reflecting definite abnormal arrogant behavior by the wardens son surfaced immediately after his hiring. So this is why DA Bower's seated the grand jury. He knew about the rumored behavior but wanted someone else to make the decision. Warden next???
Jes quit making false statements about Bower and Vicites just because they miss a meeting. This was a special meeting called on short notice. The District Attorney and Commissioner are very busy because they are working full-time for the County and had schedule conflicts..Making those accusations is just wrong and you don't know what your talking about.
[thumbdown] Hired a year ago. Already a Sgt. No patronage there huh?
