The National Weather Service put Western Pennsylvania under a “red flag” warning Wednesday as weather conditions created an increased risk for wildfires.
The warning was in effect until 8 p.m. According to the NWS, a red flag warning indicates that wind and low humidity have created a risk for fires to quickly get out of control. On Wednesday, temperatures reached the upper 70s with winds up to 20 mph. Humidity was at about 30%.
Local fire departments urged residents to take the warning seriously and not to burn anything outdoors.
Jeff Layton, chief of the Connellsville Fire Department, said the city does not permit any outdoor burning during red flag warnings.
“No exterior fires whatsoever,” Layton said. “A small fire can turn into a very large fire quickly. You can burn several acres in just minutes.”
Wharton Township has an abundance of forested areas, parks and walking trails, and neighbors Ohiopyle State Park. Farmington Volunteer Fire Chief Brian VanSickle said that poses an even greater risk for wild fires.
“You can do yard work, but don’t burn your debris,” VanSickle said. “We didn’t have snow pack, and the foliage on the ground didn’t deteriorate like it normally would. We got a lot of fuel in the form of leaves and dry brush.”
The NWS forecasts calmer winds today, about 6 to 9 mph. It was not clear by deadline if the warning would extend further into the week.
“It could be another red flag tomorrow. At 8 p.m. (Wednesday) it’ll cool off and dew will set in. I think the weather forecast (Thursday) is more of the same. Sunny and dry,” VanSickle said.
According to South Strabane Fire Department Chief Jordan Cramer, the Washington County department has been busier than usual responding to brush fires.
“It’s more severe this year with the type of weather we’ve had, with less precipitation and snowfall,” Cramer said.
He added that a call they responded to last year showed how rapidly a fire can spread in the right conditions.
“Maybe 18 months ago someone was very safely burning in a barrel, and one ember came out and burned multiple acres of a hillside. It grows even more rapidly when it’s going up a hill,” Cramer said.
VanSickle said the Farmington department has had the usual number of calls for brush fires, with crews responding to a brush fire along Wharton Furnace Road Wednesday afternoon, but it was kept under control.
“All it takes is a little bit of wind to take an ember, and the next thing you know you have one or two acres burning,” VanSickle said.
