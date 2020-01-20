When the temperature crept over 70 last week, it was a boon to anyone who wanted to take a ride on the bike they unwrapped at Christmas or throw a Frisbee in a park.
The spate of unusually mild January weather Southwestern Pennsylvania has been enjoying has also been a blessing for municipalities that have not had to deploy crews to spread salt on icy or snow-covered roads.
“We’re definitely ahead; there’s no doubt,” said Perry Township Supervisor AJ Boni of the township’s salt supply. “The warm weather is definitely welcome.”
Boni said at this time of the winter, they’re normally close to restocking.
“I don’t want to jinx myself, but we haven’t even put a nick in it yet,” he said of the supply.
Boni added that the warmer winter weather has greatly helped with the budget by not just preventing the need to buy additional winter road materials, but also on the overtime accrued by township plow drivers.
When those employees aren’t putting in the time (and overtime) treating roads and removing snow, Boni said they’re following through with fall seasonal work and preparing equipment for spring to be ready and keep moving when it comes around.
“I’m real happy with the ways it’s going right now” said George Kosisko, the street foreman for Connellsville City.
So far, Kosisko said he’s only gone through about 100 tons of salt, while normally by this point, the city has used between 500 to 600 tons. Kosisko said the salt shed is currently filled.
He also said the city is saving money on overtime costs typically incurred by the department. They’ve similarly been able to take advantage of the nice weather to perform maintenance jobs in the city — some indoor jobs and some outdoor jobs like cleaning alleyways.
However, he said, the street department is ready for whenever significant snowfall may come.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but every day is one day closer to spring,” he said.
The average high temperature this time of year is 35 degrees, according to Jenna Lake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon Township. She said much of the recent unseasonal warmth was due to a high pressure system that settled in over the region. Lake said more typical weather would probably be arriving by the end of the month.
Early this week, NWS predictions show a marked drop with highs below 30 degrees.
Lake also pointed out that region has received about 9 inches of snow so far this season, but that it’s been of the “nickel and dime” variety.
“Every time is snows, we sell something,” said Pat Ballon, the owner of Brownsville Hardware, who said their winter sales of snow shovels and salt are currently down.
On the flip side, however, Ballon said they’ve been selling more outside maintenance products for gutter work, yard work and even roof patching, which is not normal for this time of year.
“It’s like running to the story to buy milk and bread,” Ballon said.
Reporter Brad Hundt contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.