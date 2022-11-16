With the boundaries of his district set to change next month, state Rep. Ryan Warner is asking constituents who need assistance to visit his Perryopolis office.
Warner, R-Perryopolis, is in the process of closing his Scottdale and Lemont Furnace offices, which will no longer be in the district as of Dec. 1. The Perryopolis office is in the borough building at 312 Independence St. It is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The phone number is 724-736-2290.
Until Nov. 30, the Lemont Furnace office will be open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 724-736-2290 or 717-787-1540. The Scottdale office will be open Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The legislator is in the process of opening a new office in Connellsville.
The new district encompasses part of Fayette County, including the city of Connellsville; Brownsville, Bullskin, Connellsville, Dunbar, Franklin, Jefferson, Lower Tyrone, Luzerne, Perry, Redstone, Saltlick, Springfield, Stewart, Upper Tyrone and Washington townships; and Belle Vernon, Brownsville, Dawson, Dunbar, Everson, Fayette City, Newell, Ohiopyle, Perryopolis, Seven Springs (Fayette County Portion), South Connellsville and Vanderbilt boroughs.
Retiring state Rep. Matthew Dowling, whose term ends Nov. 30, has closed his Uniontown office. Anyone in need of assistance is asked to contact the Harrisburg office at 717-783-5173 or visit his website at www.RepDowling.com.
