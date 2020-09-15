Working to help area residents protect themselves against identity theft, state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, will host a free community shredder event on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Connellsville Area High School parking lot, 201 Falcon Drive, Connellsville.
“One of the best ways we can combat identity theft is by making sure documents with personal identifying information, such as Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers, do not fall into the wrong hands,” Warner said. “This event will allow residents to have these items shredded easily and at no cost to them.
A local shredding company, Ashcraft Records Management, will be on-site to collect unwanted documents from individuals to safely dispose of their sensitive information. Documents will be shredded at the company facility and recycled, and participants will be mailed a certificate of destruction.
The event is free and limited to individuals only. Documents will not be accepted from businesses/organizations.
For additional information, contact Warner’s office at 724-437-1105 or via his website at www.RepWarner.com.
