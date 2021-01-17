State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, was sworn in to his fourth term, and will serve on four key House committees for the 2021-22 Legislative Session: Appropriations, Consumer Affairs, Environmental Resources and Energy, and Transportation.
“I am so grateful to the people of the 52nd District in Fayette and Westmoreland counties for giving me the honor of being your voice at the state Capitol,” Warner said. “There are many challenges ahead in 2021, including working to improve public health and safety, rebuilding the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restoring public confidence in our state’s election process. I am ready to get to work.”
As a member of the House Appropriations Committee again this session, Warner will be a leader in the development of the annual state budget. The governor is slated to offer his proposed spending plan in early February, after which the committee will hold public hearings to review the proposal and identify ways to keep state spending in check.
“Working through the state budget is never easy, but it will certainly be made more challenging this year because of the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation orders that have resulted in many businesses cutting back or closing their doors completely,” Warner said. “We have our work cut out for us, and that’s why it’s so important we implement policies to help restart and grow the economy.”
He also returns to serve on the Environmental Resources and Energy (ERE) and Transportation committees. The ERE Committee works with the departments of Environmental Protection and Conservation and Natural Resources on issues including oil and gas development, land recycling, environmental remediation and environmental permitting. The Transportation Committee is charged with advancing policies to enhance the state’s transportation infrastructure, including bridges, highways, railways, ports and airports.
“Both of these committees work on issues that are absolutely vital to the economic health of our region and the commonwealth as a whole,” Warner said. “As a member of the Transportation Committee, I look forward to continuing the work of the Transportation Infrastructure Task Force on which I served last session to develop ideas to boost support for infrastructure without imposing additional burdens on the taxpayers.”
He also joins the House Consumer Affairs Committee, which focuses on consumer protections relating to utilities, housing, motor vehicles, credit cards and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.