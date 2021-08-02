Uniontown City Police issued a warrant for the arrest of a Uniontown woman charged with aggravated assault for allegedly fighting another woman at 125 Rear Collins Ave., Apt. B in the city on Wednesday.
Lynnaesha Raylynn Johnson, 24, allegedly knocked on the apartment door, stating she was related to Tina Schock, who was inside. Schock opened the door and told Johnson not to come in, according to court paperwork.
Johnson allegedly came into the home and began to hit and bite Brianna Scott, who was in the apartment. Police reported Scott suffered an injury to her left eye and a bite mark on her back. Scott told police the fight was over another person, court paperwork said.
Johnson is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
