An arrest warrant was issued for a Dawson woman after she allegedly struck her brother with beer bottles and a snow shovel at a family Fourth of July party in Lower Tyrone Township.
Police said Jesse Eli Lynn reported his sister, Emma Christina Lynn, 30, threw several beer bottles which hit him in the head and body Saturday evening. He alleged his sister also threatened to kill him and charged at him with a snow shovel, hitting him in the back.
Police observed numerous injuries on Jesse Lynn’s body that were consistent with his statement including a large contusion on the top of his head from being struck with a beer bottle and a fresh laceration to his lower back from being struck with a snow shovel, according to court paperwork.
Following the alleged assault, Emma Lynn fled the scene, police said. She faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.