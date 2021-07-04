An arrest warrant has been issued for a Grindstone man for allegedly filming and sharing pornographic images of a minor over the internet.
Coty Robert Fishburn, 33, faces charges including corruption of minors; unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses, invasion of privacy – transfer image by telephone, email or internet, etc., and indecent assault to a person less than 16 years of age. Charges were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino.
The charges stem from an investigation by state police, who received information from the Pittsburgh FBI and the Allegheny County Police Department.
According to the criminal complaint, an undercover FBI employee recently discovered a website used to share child pornographic images and videos on the dark web.
A user on the site known as “psychofish” posted the images and identified the girl as a teenage relative and stated on the website’s chat forum that the images were obtained by setting up a camera in the bathroom to record the girl taking a shower. Other pornographic images of the girl were also posted.
Investigators were able to link the “psychofish” name to Fishburn, according to the criminal complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.