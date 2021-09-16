Charges have been filed against a Lemont Furnace man after he allegedly led police on a pursuit and drove into a cornfield.
Les Aaron Yauger, 38, was charged with agricultural vandalism and fleeing or attempting to elude police before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros on Wednesday.
According to court paperwork, state police were traveling on West Penn Street in Uniontown when they saw a red Ford Focus driven by Yauger run two red lights at 1:21 a.m. Monday.
When police activated the patrol car’s lights and siren, Yauger allegedly sped up, leading them on a pursuit.
Police alleged Yauger drove at speeds over 100 mph until he finally drove into a cornfield off of Airway Inn Road/Bethelboro Road, where he hit into an embankment. Court paperwork indicated the police vehicle hit into the rear of the vehicle Yauger was driving, and he fled on foot.
Police discovered the identity of the vehicle’s owner, who told them that Yauger was driving the car to go get cigarettes.
An warrant has been issued for his arrest.
