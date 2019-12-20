A Lemont Furnace man allegedly broke into a North Union Township home and pointed a BB gun that looked like a real firearm at a woman and her young daughter Tuesday night.
State police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Deshaun Isaiah Shy, 21, of Connellsville Street, whose identification was found near the crime scene on Greenpoint Circle.
Police said Shy knocked on the door and a woman answered to see a man she did not recognize. He pointed something at her which she believed was a firearm, covered in dark material, and demanded money, police alleged. She then allegedly walked the woman upstairs and forced her and her daughter into the bathroom while two others came inside and seemed to be looking for something. One of them yelled, "Shawn, it's the 12," referring to the police, followed by, "Oh, (expletive), I said your name" before running away.
The daughter corroborated the story to police, adding she clearly saw the man's face because he had something covering it that kept falling off.
"The juvenile female related she would never forget his face," Trooper Justin Handlin wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.
A 9-mm gun and $450 was reported stolen from the house. Nearby, police found a BB gun with the appearance of a firearm, a dark colored shirt and sock, and Shy's identification. Both the woman and daughter identified Shy in a photo lineup.
Two others who were allegedly involved were not identified as of Friday afternoon.
Shy is charged with two counts each of burglary, theft, robbery and simple assault.
