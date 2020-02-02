A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Markleysburg man who allegedly assaulted his uncle using items he was attempting to take from the relative’s property.
State police said Brian Christopher Fisher, 37, attempted to steal a coffee can containing tools and pieces of metal from his uncle’s home on Thomas Road in Henry Clay Township. According to an affidavit of probable cause, when confronted, Fisher allegedly struck his uncle in the head with the can, causing swelling above his left eye.
Police said Brian Fisher was observed by Mickey Fisher in a shed near his home Thursday afternoon. Brian Fisher said he was getting some of his belongings, police said, and then loaded a can with items. When Mickey Fisher went outside and told his nephew the items didn’t belong to him, Brian Fisher struck his uncle in the head with the can, then hit him in the back of the head with a piece of firewood and tackled him to the ground, according to police.
After Mickey Fisher freed himself and threatened to call the police, Brian Fisher fled into a wooded area, police said. State police canvassed the area but were unable to locate Brian Fisher.
The can of tools and metal was retrieved at the scene and returned to the alleged victim.
Brian Fisher is charged with attempted robbery, simple assault, fleeing, theft and harassment.
Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning issued a warrant for his arrest.
