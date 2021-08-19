An arrest warrant has been issued for a McKees Rocks man who allegedly hit a coworker in the face with a piece of steel rebar in Uniontown in July, causing facial trauma.
Charges were filed against Michael Paul Guido, 59, were filed Thursday. Uniontown Police said he and Winston Lord were doing work for a cement company on Morgantown and Bryan streets in the city on July 16.
The men got into an argument and police said Guido threw wet dust from a road cutting at Lord.
Lord then approached Guido, and police alleged Guido swung a shovel at Lord. Police said Lord was able to take the shovel, and Guido then hit Lord in the face with a piece of steel rebar.
Police received a copy of Lord’s medical records earlier this week, which stated that Lord had a fractured maxillary bone.
Guido was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment before Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.