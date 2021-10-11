A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Justine Dane Shipp, 24, of 904 Third St., Menallen Township, who is charged by Waynesburg police with unlawful restraint, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, and false imprisonment of a minor.
According to police, about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Shipp held his girlfriend and her infant child at knifepoint at a home in the 300 block of East Franklin Street.
Shipp allegedly cut himself with the knife and wiped blood on the woman’s face before fleeing the scene. The woman and child were uninjured.
