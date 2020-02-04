A Monongahela woman is facing charges after she allegedly overdosed on drugs in hotel room in front of her 1-year-old child.
Emily Ann Stout, 24, was charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person before Westmoreland County Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner on Tuesday.
Court filings indicated Rostraver Police responded to a reported overdose at the Relax Inn along Finley Road in Rostraver Township at 7:26 a.m. Feb. 1.
Police arrived and went into the motel room where they found Stout unresponsive on the floor.
The room had a strong odor of marijuana, several open bottles of alcohol and a small bag of marijuana on the floor, police said, noting Stout's 1-year-old child was in the room and not being cared for.
Stout was transported by EMS and did not regain consciousness after several doses of Narcan were administered, police said.
After she regained consciousness, Stout told police she consumed the alcohol, the marijuana and snorted a line of an unknown substance while her child was in the room.
A warrant was issued for her arrest.
