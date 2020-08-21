Uniontown City Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a Uniontown man who allegedly fired shots at a man in his car on Lenox Street and pointed a gun at a woman and her daughter.
Police said Dashalon Marlek Jones, 27, of Clark Street did not cause any injuries or damage during the alleged shooting outside 71 Lenox Street at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
Jonathan Bailey told police he and Jones were in a disagreement over the mother of Jones’ child, Whitney Robinson. He said the men had agreed to fight, but planned to meet at a neutral location, and agreed they would stay away from each other’s homes and not use guns, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Bobbi Patterson told police she and Robinson were arguing Wednesday over Facebook posts. Patterson was on her way to meet Bailey during his work break at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday when Robinson reportedly got out of her vehicle on Connellsville Street and tried to provoke Patterson into fighting. Patterson called Bailey, who told her to ignore Robinson and come to his work, court documents indicated.
On Thursday, Patterson told police there was a knock on her door, and she saw Robinson standing on Lenox Street. Patterson put her shoes on to fight and called Bailey, who said he was almost home. At the time of the call, Bailey told police he saw Jones in the passenger side of a vehicle, and Bailey took his shirt off to fight. Bailey said Jones walked toward his vehicle and pointed a gun at him, firing shots as Bailey continued driving, court documents said.
Patterson told police Jones then pointed a gun at her and her daughter. She slammed the door shut and got on the floor, but he did not fire any shots, the affidavit said.
Police said five 9-mm shell casings were found on Lenox Street, and no damage was found to any property.
Jones was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearm not to be carried without a license, simple assault, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Robinson was not charged in the case.
(0) comments
