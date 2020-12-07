An arrest warrant has been issued for a Waynesburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman during a recent domestic disturbance at a Mountain View Gardens home in Greene County.
Jeremy Lee Timmins, 38, has been charged with one count each of strangulation, simple assault and harassment following the incident that allegedly occurred last month.
According to the criminal complaint filed before Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint, state police were dispatched to the home at 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 29 for a report of an ongoing domestic disturbance; upon arrival, they spoke with the alleged victim, who police observed had a bruised nose.
The home was “disheveled, to include holes in the walls and broken belongings everywhere,” court paperwork indicated.
The woman told police that the suspect, later identified as Timmins, was upset after a verbal altercation and he began to physically assault her, punching her in the face, ribs and back; he then reportedly shoved her into a wall which left an impression in the drywall, and began to strangle her by wrapping his hands around her neck and throat, police said.
Police said a witness confirmed the alleged victim’s report, and officers observed that personal belongings of the woman, including a television, fish tank, dresser furniture and an electronic printer were destroyed as a result of the assault, the complaint states.
The alleged victim also told police she was seven months pregnant.
