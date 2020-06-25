State police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a Waynesburg man who allegedly took photos of a 14-year-old girl and made fake social media accounts using her pictures.
The investigation into Donald Eugene Victor, 55, of Mountain View Gardens began in March when the Georgia Crimes Against Children Task Force located an IP address matching Victor’s physical address. The task force notified the Pennsylvania Crimes Against Children Task Force, who opened the local investigation.
Task force members went to Victor’s home June 12, and he willingly handed over his cellphone and tablet, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case. Investigators found three separate groupings of child pornography, depicting girls ages approximately 4 to 12.
Throughout the course of the investigation, officers also learned Victor allegedly posed a 14-year-old girl for photos. He allegedly created fake social media accounts using her real social media pictures, and posed as the girl in sexual conversations with men across the country, court documents indicated.
Victor is charged with sexual exploitation of children, identity theft and three counts of child pornography. State police filed charges through Magisterial D. Glenn Bates Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.