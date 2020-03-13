A Monessen woman is wanted on two counts of endangering the welfare of children after she allegedly overdosed in her home.
In a complaint filed Thursday, police said they were called to a South 4th Street home on March 7, and found Candice Jackson, 30, unresponsive on the kitchen floor. Officers said the oven was turned on and its door was open. Two children, ages 2 and 7, were in the home, according to police.
Jackson was given three doses of an overdose reversal drug, police said. She reportedly told emergency responders she took pain pills and had marijuana in her system, but said she did not use heroin and refused medical treatment.
Jackson’s brother, Aaron Jackson Jr., 27, of Monessen also has a warrant out for his arrest, police said. He allegedly went to an Elks lodge in Monessen on Thursday and punched Tomeka Hairston in the face several time before fleeing.
Hairston told police that he had been harassing her to drop charges against him and his sister from an incident that took place on Feb. 14.
During that incident, Aaron and Candice Jackson and two others allegedly assaulted Hairston at her home.
Aaron Jackson faces charges of intimidating a witness or victim, simple assault and harassment.
