Four beagles rescued from a research facility have found their way to the Washington Area Humane Society.
Biscuit, Bacon Bits, Banjo and Bumper are all around 8 months old. They are just a few of the 4,000 beagles that were removed from Envigo in Cumberland, Va. Envigo bred the dogs for pharmaceutical research and testing.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture conducted multiple inspections and found dozens of violations, including poor housing accommodations and moldy food.
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) has led the removal of the 4,000 beagles, who are finding homes across the country. Earlier this week, approximately 20 dogs made the six-hour trip to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.
From there, beagles went to the Washington Area Humane Society, Animal Friends, Butler County Humane Society and Beaver County Humane Society.
“It’s just important for us. We’re trying to work to be there more to support some of these large-scale cases. It’s a good thing that we’re all doing this together. The HSUS has been great to our organization. We’re happy to help them,” said Kelly Proudfit, executive director of the Washington Area Humane Society.
Before the dogs can be adopted, the humane society will need to make sure they are ready to be placed in a home. This means medical examinations and monitoring their behavior.
“We’ve taken them out individually to see how they are. Today is the first time all four have been together. They’re definitely very friendly with each other,” said Joanne Werner, kennel manager at the humane society. “They each have different personalities. That’s our next step, to figure out each personality and what home would best suit them.”
The beagles came with all their shots, according to Werner.
While they aren’t ready to place the dogs yet, the humane society does not anticipate trouble finding a home for them.
“The demand is going to be huge. We’re already getting people calling left and right about them,” Proudfit said.
The humane society does not accept applications until an animal is listed on the website. Proudfit recommends checking washingtonpashelter.org/rescuedbeagles daily to see if the beagles are available for adoption.
“People just need to understand we’re going to follow our adoption policies and place the beagles in the best home for them,” Proudfit said. “We never want to set an animal up to fail.”
Other than the beagles, the humane society has a full house of dogs and cats. Proudfit hopes those who do not get a beagle will consider adopting a different furry friend.
“There are so many homeless animals that need homes here,” Proudfit said.
