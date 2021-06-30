A Washington area man accused of shooting another man twice was held for court Monday at his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
Dallas Dawayne Coburn, 22, is charged in the April 21 shooting of Billy Ray Cox at Coburn’s grandfather’s residence at 763 Arensburg Road, Luzerne Township. Cox, whose address was not provided, was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, according to state police.
At the preliminary hearing held in Central Court, Cox testified that he saw Coburn reveal a 9mm pistol during an argument with Hanna Godwin, who was at the residence to retrieve a chainsaw belonging to Coburn’s brother.
Cox testified that he approached Coburn with his hands up and Coburn allegedly shot a round into the air as a warning, but did not shoot high enough, injuring Cox’s hand. Cox said he told Coburn, “You shot me,” and then punched Coburn, who fell backwards and discharged another round, hitting Cox in his right leg.
Godwin testified Cox was bleeding heavily and passed out several times before police arrived.
“I thought I was going to bleed to death,” Cox said at the hearing.
Coburn told police that when he fell backwards, he accidentally discharged the second round that struck Cox. Both Cox and Godwin said that they believed Coburn did not intend to shoot Cox.
Coburn’s 2-year-old daughter was with him during the incident.
Coburn faces nine charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and endangering the welfare of children.
Coburn is confined to Fayette County Prison with bail set at $100,000. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 19.
