Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 51F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.