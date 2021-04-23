A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday following a shooting in Luzerne Township in which a Washington area man is charged.
Dallas Dawayne Coburn, 21, faces numerous charges including attempted homicide after allegedly shooting Billy Ray Cox at a residence at 763 Arensburg Road, state police in Belle Vernon said. Cox, whose address was not provided, is in stable condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg, according to state police.
Cox, Hanna Godwin and Allen Coburn drove to the Luzerne Township residence to retrieve a chainsaw belonging to Allen Coburn. Godwin got out of the vehicle and asked Dallas Coburn for the chainsaw. An argument ensued, and Dallas Coburn allegedly revealed a .9 mm pistol, court documents state.
Police said Cox then exited the vehicle and approached them, and Dallas Coburn, while holding his 2-year-old daughter in his arm, fired a round into the air. Cox attempted to wrestle Dallas Coburn to the ground, hitting him in the face and head, causing him to drop the child, according to the complaint.
During the altercation, police said Dallas Coburn fell backwards and discharged another round, hitting Cox in his right wrist and proceeding into his right leg. Police said Cox returned to the vehicle, passing out several times along the way. Police found him in the driver’s seat of the vehicle when they arrived.
Dallas Coburn told police that when he fell backwards, he accidentally discharged the round that struck Cox and that he attempted to help Cox and called 911 after the shooting.
Dallas Coburn faces nine charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and endangering the welfare of children. He was placed in Fayette County Prison without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.
