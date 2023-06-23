A customer at the Shop ‘n Save store in Washington is $1 million richer after having purchased a $1 million-winning Lottery ticket, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
Jeff Duritza, one of the owners of the Canonsburg and Washington Shop ‘n Save stores, said he doesn’t know who the winner is. He said Shop ‘n Save stores throughout the region have sold their share of winning Lottery tickets over the years, and a $1 million ticket was once sold at the Rostraver store.
The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Duritza said it will go on the store’s balance sheet as commission.
The $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Scratch-off tickets are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed. All prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.
More information is available about the $1,000,000 Game by visiting palottery.com.
