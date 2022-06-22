A Washington County woman is facing charges for allegedly allowing her boyfriend to drive her car while he was intoxicated, and the woman’s child was in the vehicle.
Connellsville police said Wendy Kokladas, 39, of Washington knew Kevin Lee Knox, 39, of Washington was intoxicated when he led officers on a three-mile chase on April 5. The chase started after officers tried to stop Knox for running a red light at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Route 119 in Connellsville, police said.
The pursuit, which remained at speeds under 50 mph, ended when Knox tried unsuccessfully to pass a second police cruiser involved in the chase, and stopped. Both Kokladas and her 7-year-old child were in the car.
According to court paperwork, Knox had a blood-alcohol level of .192%, more than two times the legal limit for driving. Police said Knox also had a smoking device used to ingest crack cocaine and was driving with a suspended license.
Kokladas was charged Friday with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and permitting violation of title.
She will face a preliminary hearing at a later date.
Knox, who was charged in April, is awaiting trial on counts of fleeing or eluding police, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children and a number of driving citations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.