Holiday Mobile Home Park in North Union Township was expected to have water restored sometime Wednesday after six days with no service.
The water problem started Friday, just as resident Colleen Galida was about to brave sub-freezing temperatures to deliver some Christmas gifts. Her plans changed, however, after she turned on her faucet to see only a trickle of water. The frigid weather froze a water pipe, shutting off water to the 300 mobile homes in the park.
“My neighbor just had open-heart surgery, people have to change their dressings, my other neighbor had hip surgery and is not allowed to drive,” Galida said Wednesday. “Many of them can’t go to the store for water.”
Galida considered herself lucky, as she was able to collect enough water in her bathtub and use it to flush her toilet. Others, she said, weren’t so fortunate: She said one neighbor spent $40 on water to use to flush his toilet.
“We knew by Christmas Eve we weren’t going to have water on Christmas Day,” Galida said.
On Christmas, she called Pennsylvania American Water Co., which sent out a crew. She was informed that the line going into the mobile home park was fine and that the issue was with a line inside the park. Since it was private property, it was up to park management to fix.
When Galida and others called the park’s manager, they were told the problem would be addressed and for residents to continue purchasing water to use.
She also called 911, Pennsylvania State Police, the Public Utility Commission, the state Attorney General’s office and Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites.
“Several park residents reached out to me in several different ways,” Vicites said Wednesday, adding that he, too, reached out to park management. Vicites said he was informed that the park had brought in heavy equipment to locate and thaw the frozen pipe.
He also contacted North Union supervisors, who visited the site, as well as his fellow commissioners to make arrangements with Fayette County Emergency Management Agency to send a 250-gallon water buffalo to the site for residents to use while the problem was being addressed.
Vicites said it was arranged for the water buffalo to be delivered Wednesday as the temperature started to rise, so the water wouldn’t freeze.
“I feel for them,” Vicites said. “it’s a necessity, and we wanted to make sure they get as much help from the county and municipality as possible.”
Megan Rowan, Holiday Mobile Home Park secretary, confirmed Wednesday that the water buffalo had arrived and was set up on an empty lot along Charles Lane for residents’ use.
She said she was emailing residents to inform them that the park was close to fixing the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.