A burst pipeline near Central Christian Academy sent water gushing through a Chartiers Township neighborhood early Wednesday.
The water main break was reported shortly after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of McGovern Road and lasted for nearly five hours until crews with Pennsylvania American Water Co. could locate the shutoff valve to stop the water flow.
Chartiers Township volunteer firefighters were able to divert much of the water into street storm drains, but one home’s basement was severely flooded and several others had minor damage.
Joe Barnhart, who lives on McGovern Road across the street from the Central Christian Academy parking lot where the leak originated, said water poured around the back of his house and down an outdoor stairwell leading to his basement. He said about a foot-and-a-half of water settled in his basement, ruining numerous items he had stored there, including records, artwork and books. Many of Barnhart’s belongings he was trying to salvage were placed on tables to dry in his backyard.
“From what they were saying, I got the worst of it,” Barnhart said.
Firefighters pumped the water from his basement, and restoration crews arrived later in the morning to begin removing damaged items and drying the area. Two nearby houses had minor water intrusion in their basements, but were otherwise fine, according to two of the homeowners who spoke to the Observer-Reporter.
PAWC spokesperson Gary Lobaugh said the break occurred in an 8-inch water main that was more than 60 years old. He said about 30 customers in the neighborhood were temporarily without water, but service was restored by early Wednesday afternoon.
“Our disaster restoration team is working with two homeowners to remedy any damage due to the break,” Lobaugh said.
Central Christian Academy moved its school’s classroom schedule to virtual learning, although the daycare was closed for the day. The buildings at the school were not damaged, but a portion of the parking lot buckled from the rushing water.
“It’s a little bit of a disruption, but it can be handled,” said Troy Hendal, who is the facilities manager for the academy.
However, there were no issues reported at any of the nearby schools in the Chartiers-Houston School District, which held classes on a normal schedule without disruption.
