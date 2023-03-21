Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will have the water shut off near the intersection of Ralph New Salem Road and Harley Hill Road to just before Riffle Hollow Road on Monday, March 27 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to upgrade the system.
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will have the water shut off near the intersection of Ralph New Salem Road and Harley Hill Road to just before Riffle Hollow Road on Monday, March 27 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to upgrade the system.
The shut off will also include the area from Ralph Road to First Street.
Customers may experience low pressure or no water, and should keep containers of water on hand to minimize the outage.
The rain date to perform the work is Tuesday, March 28.
