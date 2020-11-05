Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority scheduled a water shut off on Old McClellandtown Road from Blaine Avenue to Brown Plan Road on Monday, Nov. 9, to upgrade the system.
The shut off will last from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and includes Blaine Avenue at the volunteer fire department to Dugan Drive.
Customers may experience low pressure or have no water, and are advised to keep some containers of water on hand.
The upgrades will be done on Tuesday, Nov. 10 if it rains on Monday.
