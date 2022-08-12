Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will have the water shut off on Center Avenue in Dry Tavern on Monday, between 8 a.m. and noon to upgrade the system. Customers may experience low pressure or no water and are advised to keep some containers of water to minimize the outage.
