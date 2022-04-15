Two Waynesburg residents will stand trial for a double homicide in February as well as the subsequent assault of a woman to whom they allegedly admitted committing the killings.
Cortland J. Rogers, 28, and Shawna M. Smith, 23, sat for back-to-back hearings that lasted most of the day on April 8.
In the deaths of Kevin Lamar Williford, 54, and Judy Butler Hunter, 47, District Judge David Balint held for court charges of criminal homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing law enforcement and criminal mischief. In the assault case, they face charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment. Balint dismissed charges of terroristic threats and harassment against Smith.
Rogers and Smith are accused of killing Williford, 54, and Hunter, 47, at their South Morris Street Apartment in Waynesburg. Their bodies were discovered on Valentine’s Day, but investigators determined the killings occurred several days earlier. Both died from a single gunshot to the head.
Waynesburg Police Chief Tom Ankrom testified that when Williford and Hunter’s landlord called police after he found Williford’s body, Rogers and Smith were already in custody for the assault case.
Jacqueline Rutan, the alleged assault victim, and her roommate, Bruce Bundy, testified. Both said Rogers had admitted to the killings. Bundy testified that Rogers showed him Williford’s driver’s license before Rogers burned it.
Rutan said they were at 41 Wood St. in Waynesburg, where Rogers and Smith were staying with a friend, the morning of Feb. 14. She testified that they spent time hanging out, and all smoked methamphetamine that Rogers brought with him.
Bundy testified that eventually, Rogers gave a “green light” and the assault began.
Rutan said Rogers tied her hands and feet with a black nylon rope. She testified Rogers also tied the rope around her neck.
She said Smith assaulted her relentlessly, stomping repeatedly on her head and the back of the neck. According to her testimony, Rogers held a gun during the ordeal. Bundy corroborated her account.
Though their hearings were held together, Rogers and Smith had separate attorneys and their defenses were often at odds with one another.
Kimberly Furmanek, Smith’s court-appointed attorney, suggested that Smith was acting under Rogers’ direction, out of fear for her own life.
Though Bundy said it seemed like Smith was taking orders from Rogers, both Bundy and Rutan said they believed Smith was a willing participant.
District Attorney David Russo played footage of Waynesburg police interviews with Rogers and Smith. In those interviews, each blamed the other for killing Williford and Hunter. Smith said Rogers had done it over jewelry and owed drug money.
Jesse Watson, Hunter’s brother, testified that he was aware that Rogers had previously been staying with Hunter and Williford. He said he knew there was a woman staying there as well, but did not know her name.
He also testified that he had met Rogers on a few occasions. Watson testified that his sister had complained about Rogers and Smith, and wanted them out of the apartment.
“I am prosecuting this case personally and will do everything I can to bring justice to the victims’ families. I would like to thank Chief Ankrom for his swift investigation which allowed us to proceed quickly to the preliminary hearing,” Russo said.
Both Rogers and Smith are being held in the Greene County Prison without bond. An arraignment date has not been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.