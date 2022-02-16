The Greene County coroner has released the identities of a man and woman who were found shot to death in their Waynesburg apartment Monday.
Kevin Lamar Williford, 54, and Judy Butler Hunter, 47, were discovered by their landlord Monday afternoon at 133 S. Morris St. According to Coroner Gene Rush, both died from gunshot wounds to the head.
Waynesburg police are investigating the deaths of Williford and Hunter as a double homicide.
Borough police Chief Tom Ankrom previously said Williford was from out of state while Hunter was from Greene County, and they had lived at the apartment for about three months.
Borough police, along with state police, are investigating. No suspects have been identified.
