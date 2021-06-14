Police in Greene County apprehended a Waynesburg man after he allegedly burglarized a residence on Friday that he was evicted from earlier this month.
Maximilian W. McCurdy, 44, allegedly fled Waynesburg police and members of the county sheriff’s office when they discovered him at the storage sheds by the Dollar General at 3414 W. Roy Furman Highway near Rogersville following the alleged break-in at 239 S. Church St.
Police yelled to McCurdy, asking him to stop fleeing, at about 20 feet away from him. Officers then told him they would release their K-9, as McCurdy fled, according to court paperwork.
State police were called in to help, and after searching the woods for about an hour, McCurdy was found hiding along the creek bed under a tarp, the complaint said. McCurdy allegedly refused to come out from under the tarp, so police told him to stop resisting or he would be bit.
“McCurdy refused to follow commands, and due to the location, most use of force options were unable to be utilized,” the sheriff's office noted in a Facebook post. “K-9 Maugli was utilized to apprehend McCurdy.”
“K-9 Maugli was given his command to apprehend, and McCurdy was bit on the right shoulder,” patrolman Melissa Adamson wrote in the complaint. “Once McCurdy complied, K-9 Maugli was given his command to release.”
McCurdy was medically cleared and transported to Greene County Prison, according to court paperwork. Police said officers who were involved sustained minor injuries.
McCurdy is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $20,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.