A Waynesburg man is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman’s teenage son and then choked a man.
Jessie William Patterson Jr., 33, allegedly approached Joetta Baldwin and her 16-year-old son in the hallway of 75 W. Lincoln St. and was “talking gibberish,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case. She told him to leave them alone, police said, and Patterson allegedly told her if she didn’t answer, he would beat her and kill her child.
Patterson then left the building and started arguing with a group of people at the picnic table outside, including David Green, according to court paperwork. Green told police Patterson walked over to him and choked him to the point that he couldn’t talk or breathe.
Police reported Patterson told the police his name was Bubby rather than Jesse when they questioned him.
Patterson also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault, and citations for disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.
He is being held in Greene County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.
