A Waynesburg man was arrested after he allegedly fled state police in Springhill Township Saturday evening.
Tyler Scott Bigley, 27, of Flowers Street was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and several traffic violations.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, state police spotted Bigley driving on Route 119 in Point Marion at about 7:45 p.m., driving a Honda Civic with dark tinted windows and illegally modified exhaust. He reportedly began accelerating before state police attempted to stop him, and reached speeds of at least 80 mph in a 40 mph zone when police initiated a traffic stop. He made an abrupt turn onto Hope Hollow Road, where he turned into a driveway and was taken into custody.
He was arraigned Saturday night before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $15,000. Bigley remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
