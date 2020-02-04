State police in Waynesburg charged a man for allegedly fleeing while driving under the influence Saturday.
Troopers reportedly saw driver Raymond D. Wise, 61, who is listed as homeless, straddling the dashed line on Interstate 79 for about 10 seconds just after 12:30 a.m. in Whiteley Township, causing them to initiate a traffic stop.
Wise allegedly continued driving and crossed into the adjacent lane multiple times until he exited the highway at Garards Fort. Police said he continued onto Kirby Road and drove into the opposing lane of traffic. Police said he slowed down, and then accelerated. About 12 minutes into the pursuit, he traveled off Kirby Road and onto an embankment where the vehicle flipped onto its roof, according to court documents.
Wise reportedly told police he drank alcohol in his vehicle throughout the evening. He also allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening.
He was taken into custody and transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. Police said he was driving without insurance.
Wise is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, DUI and dozens of traffic violations. He had not yet been arraigned on his charges as of Tuesday afternoon.
