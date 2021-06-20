A Waynesburg man is accused of forcing his way into a Wayne Township home and stealing money and a collector’s item in April.
Steven Eugene Hodgson, 32, went to the home of John Jones, 351 Sharps Run Road, asking if he could do yard work in exchange for money on April 6. Jones gave Hodgson work to do, which he did not finish, according to court documents.
The suspect took a bottle of Coke out of the refrigerator without asking, and Jones told the man to leave, giving him a bag containing a few dollars’ worth of change, Greene County Regional Police stated in the complaint.
Hodgson returned April 14 or 15, and knocked on the door. Jones, who was expecting a neighbor, shouted from the living room to come inside. Hodgson entered and took $140 out of Jones’ wallet, the complaint states. Jones told him to leave and not come back, according to court paperwork.
On April 19, Hodgson returned, and Jones told him to get off his property. Hodgson refused to leave, forcing his way into Jones’ home and stole a collector’s knife and fled, the complaint states.
Police recovered the knife at the Spraggs home of Tammy Conoway. Conoway told police Hodgson dropped off the knife and said someone owed him money for it, the complaint said.
Hodgson was charged Friday with robbery, burglary, criminal trespass and two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property. Hodgson had not been arraigned Friday.
