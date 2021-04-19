A Waynesburg man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly bit his son’s cheek.
State police said Michelle Hysell reported that Joshua Edward Hysell, 27, of 502 Mountain View Gardens, bit their son on the cheek because he tried running into the road on Jan. 2, 2020 at 110 B Flower St.
She said Joshua Hysell told her he bit the boy to get his attention, but that he didn’t bite him hard. Police said Michelle Hysell made the report to them on March 6.
Police said messages between the two during the time show a conversation about the incident, and that Michelle Hysell provided them with a photo of the bite marks on her son’s face that was taken directly after the boy was bitten. Court paperwork did not indicate the child’s age, beyond noting he was 6 or younger.
Police said Joshua Hysell did not give any statement to them. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and harassment. His unsecured bail is set at $15,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.
