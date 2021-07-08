A Waynesburg man has been charged in the break-in of his ex-girlfriend’s house at 101 Mountainview Gardens, Waynesburg, and assaulting her, their son and his sister’s son on Tuesday.
Lawrence Andrew Eddy Jr., 19, pounded on the front door but was repeatedly told by Keira Knox, his former girlfriend, to leave, according to the criminal complaint. Eddy climbed through the living room window, grabbed Knox by the hair, threw her into a toy box and hit her in the back of the head, documents state.
Knox went into the hallway of the building carrying their son, and Eddy followed and punched Knox and hit their son in the face, according to court paperwork.
Brittany Miller, Eddy’s sister, was in the hallway at the time with her children, police reported, and Eddy hit her son in the face with an object. Knox and Eddy’s son sustained injuries above their right eyes, court paperwork said.
Eddy is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, three counts each of simple assault and harassment and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is in Greene County Prison with bail set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8 before Magisterial District Judge David Balint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.