A Waynesburg man was charged with allegedly stalking his former partner and then breaking into her room at EconoLodge and punching her on Tuesday.
Jeremy Lee Timmins, 38, was allegedly observed by witness Christina Church to be watching the room of Nicole Spencer at EconoLodge at 126 Miller Road in Franklin Township, Greene County, from his vehicle at 7:30 a.m.
Spencer told state police Timmins came to her door at 9:20 a.m. She had left items for him to pick up, according to court paperwork, and Timmins started “violently pounding” on the door. When she told him to leave, police alleged he kicked open the dead-bolted door, breaking it from the door frame.
Spencer told police Timmins shoved, pushed and hit her multiple times in her face, head, neck, chest and arms, court paperwork said. Before leaving, Timmins also allegedly threw her into a wall while shouting, “I am going to kill you.”
Police said the building manager estimated the cost of the broken door at $500.
Timmins is charged with burglary in overnight accommodations with a person present and bodily injury, breaking into a structure, stalking, simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct. He awaits his preliminary hearing.
