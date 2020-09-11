A Waynesburg man is behind bars for allegedly raping an intoxicated boy, and a woman is also facing charges for allegedly allowing the boy to drink alcohol.
Jonathan Dale Clayton, 23, was arrested Thursday and jailed in Greene County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. The alleged rape occurred in April at the Franklin Township home of Chrystal Lynn Jacobs, 31, on Mountainview Gardens, police said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the boy, whose age was not listed in court paperwork, detailed the allegations during an interview Sept. 1. Clayton reportedly asked Jacobs if the boy could drink alcohol, and she said it was OK after asking the boy if he wanted to drink. Clayton allegedly asked the boy for sex. Jacobs was home in another room, police said. Clayton was 22 at the time and the boy was eight to 11 years younger than him.
Clayton is charged with rape of a substantially impaired person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16. He was arraigned Thursday night before Magisterial District Judge David Curt Balint.
Jacobs is charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to a minor. Her bail was set at $7,500, and she remains jailed in the county lockup.
