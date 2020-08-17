A Waynesburg man is facing a string of felony charges for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at least 10 times and threatening to hurt her if she reported it.
State police issued an arrest warrant Sunday for Ryan Lee Roberts, 29, of 4th Street. Court documents indicate the alleged rapes occurred over a six-week period between June and August in Jackson Township, Greene County.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, he allegedly held the teen down and raped her while she repeatedly told him "no" and tried to get away from him. She told state police he would become agitated and punch walls if she resisted him, and that she was scared of him.
On Sunday, he allegedly sent her a message on Snapchat, saying if she told anyone "he would come and take her far away," Trooper Lucas Borkowski wrote in the affidavit.
He further said if she told anyone what happened, "her family would never see her again," according to Borkowski.
Roberts was charged with 10 counts each of rape, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault and one count of terroristic threats. Charges were filed Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.